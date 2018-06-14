Staff need training to guard against cyber threats, warn experts

Perhaps unsurprisingly, considering the hype around bitcoin and other digital currencies, Williams says hackers are also hijacking companies’ computers to mine cryptocurrencies.

He says "cryptojacking", or the unauthorised use of someone else’s computing resources to mine cryptocurrencies, has become a major threat to both consumers and enterprises.

It is an attractive ploy for cyber criminals as it does not require strong technical skills and, unlike ransomware, offers a potential 100% payout ratio, Williams says.

Meanwhile, besides their employees, companies’ supply chains are also being identified as a weak link by cyber criminals, according to a recent Dimension Data report.

Mark Thomas, Dimension Data’s group cybersecurity strategist, says there are many moving parts to supply chains and outsourcing companies, and these often run on disparate and outdated networks, "making them easy prey" for the cyber criminals.

"Service providers and outsourcers are also a prime target due to their trade secrets and intellectual property," Thomas says, adding that businesses "need to wise up".

New data protection rules in SA and Europe could prompt businesses to do just that, according to Roy Wright, head of risk solutions at financial advisory group GTC.

Wright believes companies should be taking out insurance against cyber attacks because they need to safeguard themselves against lost income from systems outages, costs associated with identifying and rectifying a breach, litigation costs, and possible extortion from ransomware attacks.

He says cyber-insurance will probably be taken more seriously following the introduction of laws to ensure the protection of personal data including the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe and the Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act in SA.

The PoPI act will oblige companies to report and publish any data breaches as and when they occur. Organisations will also have to publish their strategies to rectify a breach and their plans to mitigate against such risks in the future.

"Companies that fail to comply with these requirements will be issued with fines, which will significantly impact small to medium businesses," says the risk expert.

Meanwhile, as organisations move their workloads into public cloud infrastructure, they will gain the added benefit of having better security.

This is because cloud vendors have to spend substantially more money on their security than most companies would ever choose to, says Richard Levine, co-founder and MD of Executive Solutions.

Cloud computing providers such as Microsoft and Amazon also fork out a lot more than most companies can for the skills to manage and support these security technologies, Levine says.

"Companies moving to the cloud therefore benefit from economies of scale via their cloud vendor on all fronts, including IT security."

