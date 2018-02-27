SA’s new POPI Act could kill more than just spam

Even as an avid supporter of privacy rights and control over personal information, I’m concerned that the draft regulations that outline the way direct marketing consent must be obtained are the kind of overkill that could hurt SA’s digital economy significantly. As much as we hate spam, we must also acknowledge that not all direct marketing is Freddy Krueger-level evil.

The evolution of digital marketing and advanced analytics enables marketers to better target their communications. This means they can give consumers information about product and services that can help them make informed decisions, all conveniently delivered to their inbox or devices.

Here is a simple example. A woman has returned to work after maternity leave. She would probably really appreciate a heads-up from a retailer that its nappies are on special this week only. When you juggle work, life and two kids, there is hardly any time left to scan traditional media for deals and specials, never mind pop into a shop to compare prices. If it weren’t for the email she saw in her inbox, she would have missed out on the deal. A few small breaks like this per month could make a huge difference when she tries to balance her budget.

I’m not saying consumers should not have a choice in whether to receive direct marketing. I just want the choice to be informed, and I want consumers to be able to make it accurately. Which brings me to my next concern: the format of the consent.

Section 69 of the POPI Act says that if you want to send electronic direct marketing to people you haven’t contacted before, you first have to ask for consent. The new Information Regulator was given the power to prescribe what such consent should look like.

This is what it came up with: