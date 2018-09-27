Asisa will not back BEE targets for assets

But he said Asisa members had resolved to give more black asset managers access to the market through their collective investment schemes platforms and their life insurance licences. "We want them to succeed."

The renaming of the council comes after its mandate was expanded to promote transformation and direct more investment towards black-owned businesses and infrastructure.

In addition to industry bodies, some government departments, labour unions and Absip, the representative body for black professionals, will become part of the council.

The expansion of the FSTC’s mandate comes at a time when SA’s financial sector is facing intense scrutiny for not offering meaningful services to the country’s majority — the poor black population — and for sidelining black-owned financial services companies.

Earlier in September, 27four Investment Managers, one of the asset management companies that have been most vocal about lack of transformation in the industry, released a survey that showed that less than 10% of the country’s R8.7-trillion savings was managed by black firms.

"It’s not enough to talk about transformation, as a council we must drive it. That mandate can only be pushed if we restructure from the top and bring close the people who have influence in their different constituencies," said FSTC CEO Isaac Ramputa.

"Some of the issues we have to tackle include the fact that there are companies who want to invest in infrastructure, but they have shareholders to deliver returns and account to.

"Banks are providing funding, but aren’t always factoring the socioeconomic impact," said senior policy adviser on transformation at Asisa, Trevor Chandler.

Under the Amended Financial Sector code, the FSTC has, for the first time, introduced a BEE scorecard for retirement funds when procuring services. But the council said it did not see a need for further legislation because its charter already penalised untransformed companies by stripping them of a BEE level each time they failed to reach stated targets.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene announced during his budget speech in February that the financial services sector had committed R100bn to fund black businesses. Chandler said this would largely come from long-term insurers and banks, which would be allocated targets to provide loans and equity funding.

The R100bn will be split across the major players, and their specific targets will kick in on January 1 2019.

buthelezil@businesslive.co.za