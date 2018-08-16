Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank rewards shareholders with bigger interim payout

CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank invested in digital fraud prevention, which ‘yielded a pleasing 81% reduction in the number of digital fraud cases reported’

16 August 2018 - 09:02 Robert Laing
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Standard Bank. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Standard Bank shareholders will receive a R4.30 interim dividend, an 8% increase from the R4 paid in the first half of its 2017 financial year.

The group’s overall headline earnings grew 4.6% to R12.7bn in the six months to end-June, Standard Bank reported on Thursday morning.

Its largest division, personal and business banking, grew its headline earnings contribution by 8% to R6.6bn. Its second largest division, corporate and investment banking, grew its headline earnings by 7.5% to R5.7bn.

Insurance subsidiary Liberty’s headline earnings contribution declined by 3% to R857m.

Unlike Absa and Nedbank, Standard Bank does not report what it terms "Africa regions" as a separate segment.

The results statement indicated much of the bank’s growth came from outside SA, and earnings suffered from the rand strengthening against other African currencies.

Standard Bank’s personal and business banking division in its home market grew headline earnings by 5% to R6bn, maintaining its active customer numbers at 8.1-million.

"Investments made in digital fraud prevention yielded a pleasing 81% reduction in the number of digital fraud cases reported," Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala said in the results statement.

Outside SA, the personal and business banking division more than doubled its headline earnings to R201m from R91m in "constant currency".

"The total number of active customers grew 4% to 5-million customers, driven by strong growth in Kenya, Ghana, Mozambique, Nigeria, Swaziland and Zimbabwe. Mobile and internet banking are available in all 14 countries in which personal and business banking operates in Africa regions," Tshabalala said.

Battle of the big banks is hotting up on the digital front

The battle among South African banks over clients has intensified and at least part of the fight is being fought on the digital front.
Business
4 days ago

At last, some sign of life at Liberty

David Munro hasn’t had an easy year, but he’s going in the right direction, and the full-year results should look strong
Money & Investing
7 days ago

Standard and ICBC identify $10bn worth of projects in Africa

The partnership spots investment opportunities  in oil and gas, power, infrastructure and mining
Companies
23 days ago

Meet Standard Bank’s elite black executive team

Compared with rivals Barclays Africa and FirstRand, Standard Bank is a model of transformation
Features
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Siyabonga Gama is in Transnet's departure lounge: ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
2.
Naspers sheds R121bn in market value on Tencent’s ...
Companies
3.
Probe into Transnet rot unfair, says Brian Molefe
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘I cannot halt power cut-offs in ...
Companies / Energy
5.
Brian Molefe lashes out at ‘unfair’ probe into ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.