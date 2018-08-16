Economy

News Leader

WATCH: What tepid retail numbers mean for GDP data

16 August 2018 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: THE TIMES
Picture: THE TIMES

Retail sales rose a tepid 0.7% year on year in June after increasing 1.9% in May, raising red flags about a technical recession in the second quarter.

On a month-on-month basis, sales fell 1.2%. Economists had expected retail sales to increase by 2.2%.

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has warned that lower consumer demand is hindering the country’s economic recovery.

Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga spoke to Business Day TV about the latest retail data and what it means for the economy.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

