Meet Standard Bank’s elite black executive team

If executive leadership is anything to go by, Standard Bank could be considered a black bank. And not only because it has a black CEO in Sim Tshabalala.

The bank’s top brass — sans Tshabalala — recently sat down with the FM at Standard’s Rosebank, Johannesburg, headquarters.

Clustered around a boardroom table were Lungisa Fuzile, CEO of Standard Bank SA; Sola David-Borha, CEO of the rest of Africa business; Kenny Fihla, who heads corporate and investment banking (CIB); and Zweli Manyathi, head of personal and business banking. Absent from the table was another black female executive (in addition to David-Borha), namely Funeka Montjane, CEO of personal and business banking SA.

The atmosphere was lively, even if the topics up for discussion — including transformation, credit policies and black-owned banks — were of the more serious sort.

When it comes to black executives running bread-and-butter portfolios at the country’s largest banks, only Nedbank can compete with Standard Bank.

Barclays Africa is some way behind and FirstRand is barely out of the starting blocks.

This has not been lost on the Banking Association SA. MD Cas Coovadia tells the FM that one of its transformation workstreams is trying to get to the bottom of why banks aren’t making enough progress at senior and executive leadership levels. Answers are expected in the coming weeks.

Standard Bank is obviously getting something right, even if its joint CEO structure — which it instituted in 2013 and which involved Tshabalala co-captaining with Ben Kruger — raised the ire of those who felt a white man was being appointed to chaperone the bank’s first black leader.

In reality, and bearing in mind that the Reserve Bank must OK executive appointments, Standard Bank required a major restructuring at the time and Kruger had the experience that Tshabalala did not yet have.

As Tshabalala told Business Day when the joint CEO structure was terminated in September 2017: "The decision at the time had to do with the skills I brought to the table; so too now."

But what is almost more impressive than the number of black executives Standard Bank now has is the pipeline of talent it built over time to make this a reality.

Clearly the Thulani Gcabashe-led board has fared better than the boards of Barclays Africa and FirstRand, which still have some way to go before internal black candidates will be ready to take the reins.