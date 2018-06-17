Companies / Financial Services

No evidence funds are missing in cyber hacking, says Liberty CEO

17 June 2018 - 19:02 Staff writer
David Munro: Newbie. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
David Munro: Newbie. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

There is no evidence that any Liberty customers have suffered financial losses as a result of the hacking of its IT systems and blackmail attempts, the company says.

At a press conference on Sunday evening, Liberty CEO David Munro said he “regrets to confirm” that the company had been subject to illegal and unauthorised access to its IT infrastructure.

“An external party has taken data from us and demanded payment,” he added.

Liberty was alerted to the intrusion on its network late on Thursday evening. Customers were informed via e-mails, sms-es and a media statement on Saturday.

“Our team of dedicated IT specialists and security personnel have devoted all their efforts around the clock to ensure that we live up to the duty of care to protect our customers and their details,” Munro said. “We can confirm that we are in full control of our IT environment.”

He added that the company did engage with the “external parties” involved in the hack to determine their intentions, but “made no concessions in the face of attempted extortion”.
Munro said Liberty deeply regretted the “possible impact” of the criminality.

Liberty Holdings hit by cyber attack

Liberty says it is investigating the breach and has taken steps to secure its computer systems.
