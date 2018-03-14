WATCH: Maiden results show ARC Investments’ strategy pays off

Investment group African Rainbow Capital released its maiden interim results on Tuesday, reporting an almost 4% rise in intrinsic net asset value to more than R9bn.

Profit came in at R462m and headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 96c.

The company invested an additional R2.3bn during the period under review, but said the sluggish economy affected some of the companies in which it invests.

African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s investment strategy.