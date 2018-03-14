Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Maiden results show ARC Investments’ strategy pays off

14 March 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Investment group African Rainbow Capital released its maiden interim results on Tuesday, reporting an almost 4% rise in intrinsic net asset value to more than R9bn.

Profit came in at R462m and headline earnings per share (HEPS) at 96c.

The company invested an additional R2.3bn during the period under review, but said the sluggish economy affected some of the companies in which it invests.

African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl spoke to Business Day TV about the group’s investment strategy.

African Rainbow Capital Investments co-CEO Johan van Zyl talks to Business Day TV about the group’s interim results

