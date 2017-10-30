Long4Life aims to do bigger deals

For the six months to September 2017, Long4Life posted a profit of R41.3m, with income derived largely from interest earned on the capital raised at listing. The interim results did not include the financials of Holdsport, Sorbet and Inhle, as these acquisitions were still subject to certain conditions. Financial results for the year to February 2019 would provide a good indication of where the company was going, Joffe said.

"We are out of the starting blocks and we have had a good beginning," he said.

Long4Life — which Joffe established after stepping down as CEO of Bidvest Group, a company he founded — seeks to buy and build businesses with attractive growth prospects and entrepreneurial management teams. Its bias is towards consumer-facing lifestyle and leisure brands.

Its biggest deal has been the acquisition of Holdsport, which owns Sportsmans Warehouse and Outdoor Warehouse. The deal gives Holdsport a value of about R2.7bn and entails the issue of about 500-million new Long4Life shares to Holdsport shareholders. This will more than double Long4Life’s market capitalisation to nearly R5bn. Joffe recently told sister publication the Financial Mail that Long4Life wanted to reach beyond R10bn quickly to "play in the mainstream".

"The ability to use scrip should not be underestimated," said independent analyst and adviser to Long4Life, Mark Ingham. Holdsport directors had elected to take primarily shares in Long4Life instead of cash, indicating that they believed they would get more for Holdsport that way, he said.

Long4Life would encourage business sellers to co-invest through scrip, it said in a presentation to analysts. The group was scaling rapidly, with more than R400m in annualised earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from its three existing acquisitions. Long4Life should be evaluated as a price:earnings play, rather than a net asset value play, it said. It was an earnings and cash flow-based company, and there would be no geared ownership structures in the balance sheets of individual assets.

Long4Life continued to hunt for assets, but was "patient for the right deal at a fair price", Joffe told analysts.

Notwithstanding weak economic growth and a bleak outlook for consumer-facing businesses, Joffe remained optimistic about SA.

"From my point of view, I live here, it’s my country, so I’m optimistic that given time, things will change. We have a large emerging population. There are lots of good things happening and some bad things happening," he said. "This is self-inflicted damage. If things change and we don’t score so many own goals, things could look a lot better."

Long4Life would start to pay dividends from the February 2018 financial year.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za