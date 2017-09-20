Companies / Financial Services

RMI looks beyond insurance

20 September 2017 - 06:04 Hanna Ziady
Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Herman Bosman. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings, which owns stakes in Discovery, MMI and Outsurance, continues to diversify beyond insurance, announcing on Tuesday the acquisition of a 30% stake in Ethos Private Equity and a small share in bitcoin exchange platform Luno.

RMI’s investment into Luno, done through its fintech investment arm, AlphaCode, was a way to get exposure to cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, which could disrupt traditional financial services, said CEO Herman Bosman.

While sceptics have labelled bitcoin a bubble — over the digital currency’s 567% one-year price surge — pundits say cryptocurrencies, and the blockchain technology behind them, are here to stay.

RMI was considering an international fund that could deploy capital into global insurance and financial technology opportunities, said Bosman.

Through its investment in Ethos, RMI Investment Managers, which had stakes in boutique asset managers, would gain exposure to an alternative asset manager, he said.

The acquisition, the value of which was not disclosed, was completed in conjunction with Royal Investment Managers, a joint venture with Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

Traditionally a private equity player, Ethos is positioning itself as an alternative asset manager. It recently launched a R2.5bn mid-market fund and acquired Mezzanine Partners from Stanlib to raise a mezzanine fund under the Ethos umbrella. In 2016 it listed Ethos Capital on the JSE to raise capital from the listed market.

The capital raised from RMI was critical to executing Ethos’s diversification strategy, said CEO Stuart MacKenzie. Raising a fund could take anywhere from nine to 18 months, while seed capital was required to fund the team and research before going to market, he said.

A search for yield amid lacklustre returns on public exchanges has driven investors to pour money into alternative assets, including hedge funds, real estate funds and private equity. Professional services firm PwC predicts global alternative assets could grow to between $13.6-trillion and $15.3-trillion by 2020.

Ethos’s sixth buyout fund, valued at $800m and with mostly offshore investors, was nearly fully invested. It was having initial conversations with investors for buyout fund VII, for which it was targeting R8bn-R10bn. "SA will remain the engine room of deal flow. We have a promising pipeline of deals," said MacKenzie.

While international investors were now more tentative on SA, there was considerable appetite among local investors, he said.

"We are very excited about putting capital to work [in SA] where others are afraid to," said Ethos Capital CEO Peter Hayward-Butt.

ziadyh@businesslive.co.za

READ THIS

Sasfin posts ‘disappointing’ results after increase in credit loss ratio

The financial services company says losses on its Efficient investment also took a toll on its earnings
Companies
22 hours ago

RMI posts double-digit profit growth, thanks to Outsurance and Discovery

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings’ portfolio includes 25% of Discovery and 88% of Outsurance, which both posted strong earnings growth
Companies
23 hours ago

Investec to review KPMG contract in SA

The bank is the latest client of the audit firm to reconsider the relationship due to fallout from its work for the Guptas
Companies
23 hours ago

Standard Bank in row with regulator over evidence in forex probe

The commission hits back with claims that Standard Bank is trying to gain access to evidence before pleading to the charges against it
Companies
1 day ago

Outsurance buys CoreShares stake as it launches robo-adviser

Outvest is bound to generate interest among retail investors, given how successfully the insurance company was able to disrupt the insurance market
Companies
1 day ago

Please login or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Hulisani joins Sasfin in jumping KPMG’s sinking ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
How Discovery’s initiatives are paying off
Companies
3.
Sasfin ditches KPMG after 18 years on Gupta ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Gupta family has never been our client, McKinsey ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
No paying via bitcoin just yet, says Pick n Pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

RMI posts double-digit profit growth, thanks to Outsurance and Discovery
Companies / Financial Services

Rand Merchant buys into global fintech firm
Companies / Financial Services

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.