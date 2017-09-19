RMI posts double-digit profit growth, thanks to Outsurance and Discovery

Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) — which owns stakes in Discovery, MMI, Outsurance and UK insurer Hastings — delivered double-digit growth in normalised earnings from continuing operations for the year to June, thanks to strong earnings growth in Discovery and Outsurance.

RMI’s normalised earnings increased 18% to R3.9bn for the year to June, the investment holdings company said on Tuesday.

RMI owns 25% stakes in each of Discovery and MMI, as well as an 87.7% stake in direct insurer Outsurance.

With roots in the FirstRand stable, RMI has played an important role in funding and launching some of SA’s most successful insurance start-ups.

It has also diversified into financial technology (fintech), launching a club for fintech entrepreneurs called AlphaCode.

In March, RMI purchased a 30% stake in UK insurer Hastings.

For the year to June, Outsurance grew normalised earnings by 25% to R2.5bn, largely due to favourable claims experience.

Discovery’s 8% increase in normalised earnings to R4.7bn was driven by its established life and health businesses in SA and the UK, RMI said.

MMI’s normalised earnings were flat at R3.2bn, on weak investment market returns and a negative underwriting experience.

Hastings delivered earnings of R246m for the four months to June. RMI’s stake in the UK direct insurer is valued at R9.9bn. Its stakes in Discovery, MMI and Outsurance are valued at R20.7bn, R8.1bn and R29.2bn respectively.

The gross market value of its portfolio was up 9% over the year to R68.5bn

RMI kept its dividend unchanged at 118c per share.