BUSINESS DAY TV: I fail to see what’s wrong with local procurement, Mothata says
Lesiba Mothata, group executive economist at Investment Solutions speaks to Business Day TV about the implications for the country — and its credit ratings — if the Reserve Bank’s mandate is changed
BUSINESS DAY TV: SA’s current account deficit widened to 2.1% of GDP in the first quarter from 1.7% previously. The deficit came in at R95bn, above the economists’ expectations of R85bn.
Lesiba Mothata, group executive economist at Investment Solutions, is still with us in studio to discuss the data.
Lesiba, so the data was playing ball at the end of last year but it has turned around slightly. Are exports still holding up though? Are you seeing a better picture emerging in 2017 that could perhaps point to better growth than we are expecting?
LESIBA MOTHATA: It was good to see that the trade balance, which is a component of the current account deficit has had two consecutive quarters of a surplus. We have exported more than we have imported. The strong rand is helping on the import side because the import bill — which is the largest component of what we import, oil — the import bill is largely around oil and the rand has been helping there. It’s also helping the trade balance as exports are going up, raw materials we’re seeing demand thereof because if you can appreciate the globe, this is synchronised growth that is happening here out of Europe, out of China and even out of the US. Admittedly the US growth is not at the 3.5% that Trump would have it at, but it is, needless to say, growth. So all those things are helping.
In it, it shows that SA has been helped by global forces without which things could have been a lot more dire.
BDTV: Could have been dire, could potentially become dire down the road. So let’s hone in on something that Nazmeera Moola highlighted before we went to the break there. A Mining Charter that is not conducive to growth at the moment and the extent to which that puts this export scenario that we’re enjoying right now, at risk.
LM: It does, and admittedly the charter will create short-term issues. But there was one thing that I thought was interesting in there. It includes this, for those companies that need to top up their shareholding to black people to 30%, it had an intention there to say if the company were to demonstrate that 11% or similar to that 11% which can be bumped up to 30% they are beneficiating. In other words, they are producing raw materials and they are creating manufacturing out of it, they can offset 11% of that and they don’t need to bump it up to 30%. I thought that was an interesting intention within the seemingly and difficult policy construct, but beneficiation I thought was an important thing to demonstrate there.
Not only that, but local procurement, I fail to see what’s wrong with that, to say that companies ought to source things domestically. Wouldn’t that spur growth? Wouldn’t that create manufacturing? Wouldn’t that create the growth that we’re looking for?
BDTV: So broadly speaking, you don’t see this as an ill-focused document, in its entirety?
LM: Not in its entirety. There will be short-term impacts in terms of cost of doing business, which will go up but the intention behind it all, which we actually need to appreciate, is clearer than the previous outcome. Then we were criticising it for ambiguity, different interpretations, can we allow for this … this is very clear. It’s buy local procurement, do beneficiation and you can benefit from that, etc. So broadly speaking, I think there are elements of it that I believe need to be explored further in analysis.
BDTV: Do you think this boils down to lack of communication between government and the private sector? And if we had government and the private sector working together on policy documents like this, that we could have better outcomes, more palatable outcomes, and outcomes that could actually work to grow our economy to feed the growing demand we’re seeing globally?
LM: That’s a perfect example because I read the document to see what is really wrong in the intention of trying to get transformation into the economy in that way. I appreciate that it’s a beat-up industry, profitability is very low and there needs to be that cognisance when you implement some of these.
But it’s about the implementation thereof. There needed to have been a discussion. The seeming fall-out that is ensuing here is unwarranted. They need to be in one room to talk about the details of it. The intentions of it are really for the long-term, buy local, beneficiation, do research and development (R&D) in domestic universities, all those are very interesting and I must say, do sound radical, I haven’t seen it expressed elsewhere in their policy but what’s wrong to look at SA and try to look at it in that way?
BDTV: Having said that, what implications do you see this having on the job market? Because there’s a lot of speculation as to just how many more job losses we can see out of the mining sector from here on out as a result.
LM: It will have short-term negative impact with casualties on employment because the response from CEOs would be, now my cost of capital is going up because of junk and my costs of doing business are going up, I have to produce a statement that shows I’ve sourced, procured locally, from the South African Bureau of Standards, for example. All that creates more regulation, more costs of doing business, which will result in job losses, but somehow, we’ve got to start somewhere because this opens every discussion on transformation. Where do we start and how should it look? This makes sense to me.
BDTV: So government policy and fiscal policy aside, how about monetary policy? It’s been under the spotlight with the Reserve Bank. Do you think the Reserve Bank could be doing more to boost growth perhaps by cutting interest rates when it meets next month?
LM: We need to appreciate that the effect of monetary policy is very limited to the economy. That which we’re experiencing in SA, that low-growth environment is structural in nature. No amount of interest rate cuts will be able to push growth to a sustained 3%. It will contribute by lowering inflation, that’s why its peculiar to talk about inflation targeting to be removed.
It contributes to anchoring inflation lower so that those that are planning, either households who want to build or do things, or businesses that want to expand, etc, can take the concern of volatility of inflation outside of the equation. That is as far as monetary policy can do, even if they were to cut interest rates and therein we need to debate whether we need to do it here or not. Increasingly with their discussions I see them even more hawkish and unlikely to cut because if you do there is R140bn worth of outflows that can come around.
