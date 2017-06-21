BUSINESS DAY TV: I fail to see what’s wrong with local procurement, Mothata says

BDTV: So broadly speaking, you don’t see this as an ill-focused document, in its entirety?

LM: Not in its entirety. There will be short-term impacts in terms of cost of doing business, which will go up but the intention behind it all, which we actually need to appreciate, is clearer than the previous outcome. Then we were criticising it for ambiguity, different interpretations, can we allow for this … this is very clear. It’s buy local procurement, do beneficiation and you can benefit from that, etc. So broadly speaking, I think there are elements of it that I believe need to be explored further in analysis.

BDTV: Do you think this boils down to lack of communication between government and the private sector? And if we had government and the private sector working together on policy documents like this, that we could have better outcomes, more palatable outcomes, and outcomes that could actually work to grow our economy to feed the growing demand we’re seeing globally?

LM: That’s a perfect example because I read the document to see what is really wrong in the intention of trying to get transformation into the economy in that way. I appreciate that it’s a beat-up industry, profitability is very low and there needs to be that cognisance when you implement some of these.

But it’s about the implementation thereof. There needed to have been a discussion. The seeming fall-out that is ensuing here is unwarranted. They need to be in one room to talk about the details of it. The intentions of it are really for the long-term, buy local, beneficiation, do research and development (R&D) in domestic universities, all those are very interesting and I must say, do sound radical, I haven’t seen it expressed elsewhere in their policy but what’s wrong to look at SA and try to look at it in that way?

BDTV: Having said that, what implications do you see this having on the job market? Because there’s a lot of speculation as to just how many more job losses we can see out of the mining sector from here on out as a result.

LM: It will have short-term negative impact with casualties on employment because the response from CEOs would be, now my cost of capital is going up because of junk and my costs of doing business are going up, I have to produce a statement that shows I’ve sourced, procured locally, from the South African Bureau of Standards, for example. All that creates more regulation, more costs of doing business, which will result in job losses, but somehow, we’ve got to start somewhere because this opens every discussion on transformation. Where do we start and how should it look? This makes sense to me.

BDTV: So government policy and fiscal policy aside, how about monetary policy? It’s been under the spotlight with the Reserve Bank. Do you think the Reserve Bank could be doing more to boost growth perhaps by cutting interest rates when it meets next month?

LM: We need to appreciate that the effect of monetary policy is very limited to the economy. That which we’re experiencing in SA, that low-growth environment is structural in nature. No amount of interest rate cuts will be able to push growth to a sustained 3%. It will contribute by lowering inflation, that’s why its peculiar to talk about inflation targeting to be removed.

It contributes to anchoring inflation lower so that those that are planning, either households who want to build or do things, or businesses that want to expand, etc, can take the concern of volatility of inflation outside of the equation. That is as far as monetary policy can do, even if they were to cut interest rates and therein we need to debate whether we need to do it here or not. Increasingly with their discussions I see them even more hawkish and unlikely to cut because if you do there is R140bn worth of outflows that can come around.