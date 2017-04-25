Companies / Financial Services

SA’s Easy Equities to offer US stocks

Purple Group’s online investment platform aims at South African investors looking to increase offshore holdings following SA’s credit rating downgrades

25 April 2017 - 05:37 Hanna Ziady
Purple Group’s online investment platform, Easy Equities, is teaming up with US stockbroker DriveWealth to enable South Africans to buy US-listed stocks, such as Apple and Facebook.

In the next six months, South Africans could access US-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and major individual stocks from the S&P 100, Nasdaq-100 and Dow Jones 30 indices via Easy Equities, said Purple Group CEO Charles Savage.

This comes as South African investors are looking to increase offshore holdings following the country’s credit rating downgrades. Passive investment manager Coreshares recently listed the first S&P 500 ETF on the JSE.

Platform users could access this and other locally listed ETFs with offshore exposure via Easy Equities, said Savage.

I expect extraordinary growth over the next 18 months and have no doubt that our significant investment in technology will pay off handsomely
 Mark Barnes
Group chairman

They could also buy share portfolios constructed by asset managers and would soon have access to retirement annuities.

For the six months to February 2017, Easy Equities grew active accounts 122% to 43,710. Funds under management grew 121% to R1.1bn.

Despite revenue doubling, continued investment in the platform resulted in an aftertax loss of R15.2m.

Purple Group reported a loss of R48.2m for the period following a weak performance in its core units and the write-down of its investment in Real People Investment Holdings.

Low confidence among retail investors had hampered inflows into the group’s trading outfit, GT247.com and GT Private Broking, said Savage.

Emperor Asset Management posted a R2.1m loss and suffered outflows after its worst annual performance since 2008.

Group chairman Mark Barnes said Purple Group was well positioned for the changing retail environment.

"I expect extraordinary growth over the next 18 months and have no doubt that our significant investment in technology will pay off handsomely."

Independent investment analyst Mark Ingham said Easy Equities needed a capital partner that could bolster its balance sheet and provide access to markets.

Private equity seeks the sweet spot in Africa

The industry is ‘soul searching’ as funds consider how to operate in more difficult conditions, says Bain analyst
Companies
23 hours ago

Which is SA’s best capitalised?

African Bank in strong capital position and stable
Companies
4 days ago

FSB fines Assupol for contravention of insurance act

Insurance company Assupol fails to inform policyholders of their rights in terms of protection rules
Companies
4 days ago

