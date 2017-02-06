Alexander Forbes departures spur reshuffling

Alexander Forbes is readying for another executive shuffle following the departure of two senior executives, the retirement administrator announced on Friday.

Group chief financial officer Deon Viljoen, a 14-year veteran of the group, is leaving at the end of April to take up a similar post at insurer Discovery; while Peter Edwards, its head of institutional clients, retires at the end of March.

"The process to appoint a new group chief financial officer is well under way and a further announcement will be made in due course," said Alexander Forbes CEO Andrew Darfoor.

"As a group, we are committed to appointing a first-class leader commensurate with the standing of the group, who will be committed to assist us in building a pan-African financial services leader through our three business pillars across institutional clients, retail clients and emerging markets clients."