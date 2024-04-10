Companies / Energy

WATCH: Eskom's pollution karma

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s energy writer, Denene Erasmus

10 April 2024 - 16:10
by Business Day TV
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

As regulatory decisions loom, the fate of Eskom’s coal-power station hangs in the balance with potential consequences on the horizon for the utility’s pollution practices.

What lies ahead in the delicate balance between economic stability and environmental integrity? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus.

