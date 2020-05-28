Companies / Energy Q&A: Renewable energy projects on track in SA despite Covid-19 Enel Green Power boss William Price is optimistic about the future of alternative energy in the Southern African region BL PREMIUM

As the coronavirus continues to sweep through world economies, its effect on the rise in renewable energy is in question. Enel Green Power is a global leader in renewable power and one of the largest players in SA’s green power sector. Despite the challenges brought by Covid-19 in SA and the rest of the world, William Price, head of Enel Green Power in Southern Africa, sees a brighter, greener future ahead.

What traction and trends are being seen in the renewable power industry in emerging markets like SA?