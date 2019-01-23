Natasha Marrian Political editor: Business Day
Companies / Energy

Task team briefs ANC on Eskom’s survival strategy

Task team’s options include a substantial debt bailout and utility’s break-up into three parts

23 January 2019 - 05:10 NATASHA MARRIAN
Picture: MARK WESSELS
Picture: MARK WESSELS

The restructuring of Eskom, including a substantial debt bailout and its break-up into three parts, was put to the ANC lekgotla on Saturday as the first step towards dramatic changes to save the company.

The lekgotla was briefed by a task team of experts established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to guide the government on a way forward for the company.

