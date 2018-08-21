WATCH: The year Sasol battled power cuts and a stronger rand

Sasol reported its results for the year to end-June on Monday.

Net profit almost halved to R10bn as its empowerment scheme and a stronger rand weighed on its bottom line.

Despite this, the company has declared a dividend of R7.90, bringing the total payout to nearly R13, reflecting a 2.4% increase.

Sasol joint-CEO Bongani Nqwababa talked to Business Day TV about the results and provided some analysis and detail.