Companies / Energy

News Leader

WATCH: The year Sasol battled power cuts and a stronger rand

21 August 2018 - 09:04 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS
Picture: BLOOMBERG / WALDO SWIEGERS

Sasol reported its results for the year to end-June on Monday.

Net profit almost halved to R10bn as its empowerment scheme and a stronger rand weighed on its bottom line.

 Despite this, the company has declared a dividend of R7.90, bringing the total payout to nearly R13, reflecting a 2.4% increase.

Sasol joint-CEO Bongani Nqwababa talked to Business Day TV about the results and provided some analysis and detail.

Sasol joint-CEO Bongani Nqwababa talks to Business Day TV about the company’s interim results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Sasol tackles power outages to secure steady production

Revenue was up, but impairments and a share-based payment to the group’s Khanyisa empowerment scheme took nearly R15bn out of its bottom line
Companies
1 day ago

Sasol and AngloGold kick off a busy week for JSE watchers

Sasol, AngloGold, Workforce and Erin Energy are among the companies diarised to release results
Markets
1 day ago

JSE opens higher as Naspers leads the way on firmer Tencent in Hong Kong trade

Trade tensions reduce as a meeting between US and Chinese leader is mooted, while the lira retreats further following a ratings downgrade
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE starts week on high note as Naspers regains lost ground

Pause in risk-off sentiment boosts banks and retailers with gold stocks the laggards of the day as dollar swings in choppy trade
Markets
16 hours ago

Troubling times after Ayo deal fails

The collapse of the transaction with British Telecoms SA comes at a tricky juncture for the PIC and Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo
News & Fox
5 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Volkswagen to recall 700,000 SUVs over ...
Companies
2.
Sasol tackles power outages to secure steady ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Transformation poster child goes to the wall
Companies / Land & Agriculture
4.
Steinhoff on track with restructuring
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Remgro’s affordable fibre rollout starts
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.