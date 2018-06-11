Eskom drags regulator to court over its tariffs as strike threatens
The power utility wants Nersa’s 5% price increase reviewed, while unions threaten a total shutdown
Eskom, which is fighting for survival, has dragged its regulator to court over its tariff decision and is toughing it out against employees with a wage freeze, despite the growing prospect of a strike.
At present it costs the company more to produce electricity than the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) allows it to recoup from tariffs. The company also sits with a huge debt burden of R367bn, increasing by about R70bn a year.
Eskom’s new management, headed by CEO Phakamani Hadebe, must cut costs, increase revenue and restructure debt if the company is to be sustainable into the future.
But steps to do so — such as its wage freeze — have angered trade unions, which are set to embark on an illegal strike, with a meeting between unions to iron out details scheduled for Monday. Eskom workers are classified as essential services and cannot legally strike.
If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Eskom drags Nersa to court as strike looms
If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.
Please sign in or register to comment.