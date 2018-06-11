Companies / Energy

Eskom drags regulator to court over its tariffs as strike threatens

The power utility wants Nersa’s 5% price increase reviewed, while unions threaten a total shutdown

11 June 2018 - 05:09 NATASHA MARRIAN AND SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom, which is fighting for survival, has dragged its regulator to court over its tariff decision and is toughing it out against employees with a wage freeze, despite the growing prospect of a strike.

At present it costs the company more to produce electricity than the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) allows it to recoup from tariffs. The company also sits with a huge debt burden of R367bn, increasing by about R70bn a year.

Eskom’s new management, headed by CEO Phakamani Hadebe, must cut costs, increase revenue and restructure debt if the company is to be sustainable into the future.

But steps to do so — such as its wage freeze — have angered trade unions, which are set to embark on an illegal strike, with a meeting between unions to iron out details scheduled for Monday. Eskom workers are classified as essential services and cannot legally strike.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Eskom drags Nersa to court as strike looms

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

 

WATCH: Why Eskom wants to keep wages static

Eskom spokesman Khulu Phasiwe talks to Business Day TV about the utility’s decision not to increases salaries
Companies
2 days ago

ANTHONY BUTLER: For the most tragic victims of the great Eskom robbery, look to ordinary households

Affordability, or rather unaffordability, is a real constraint on the uses to which electricity can be put by the poor
Opinion
3 days ago

Eskom plans to sell debt abroad in about August

CEO Phakamani Hadebe says while investors were not willing to lend to Eskom in 2017, they were now asking their credit committees to seek approval ...
Companies
3 days ago

Unions livid as Eskom sticks to its 0% offer

Organised labour says it is prepared to physically remove newly appointed top management
Companies
4 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Judgment reserved in Markus Jooste case linked to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Woolworths steps up action on plastic
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Bail-out SAA spending heavily on executives and ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
Abland and Tiber’s R3bn project to lure residents ...
Companies / Property
5.
Power struggle at Eskom as unions threaten to ...
Companies / Energy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.