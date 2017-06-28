BUSINESS DAY TV: Supply is important, not the Eskom board’s CVs

XM: It does. Anything that is not consistent with the Public Financial Management Act (PFMA) affects us. We need to know that there is clarity in terms of how Eskom prices itself and how the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) prices themselves. So again, for us, unless there is a pure investigation that will prove to us that there are some shenanigans going on there we can’t comment. But we think that what the minister says … let’s open and see how the Eskom contracts are and let there be a full investigation.

BDTV: Do you expect the current investigations into Eskom contracts to deliver any meaningful results?

XM: We have no reason to think that they would not. We think that if it’s fair and if the results are quite clear, and if the outcome is quite clear, we will support whatever decision will be made.

BDTV: What would you like … you said you weren’t uncomfortable with the four new board members, they do bring accounting experience, auditing experience to the board. What would you like to see in the other four board members that still have to be appointed, because this is a massive, mammoth of a company, it’s a complicated company and you would want to see some industry expertise, I’m sure?

XM: Absolutely, and we are convinced that there are enough people within the country that have experience in the energy or power sector, so we don’t have a problem in saying that Eskom can invite some of our users to become part of this.

BDTV: Some of your members perhaps?

XM: No, I’m saying there are those that are no longer within the industry but there is currently no shortage of experienced people within the country.

BDTV: We’ve been reading loads of reports on all that’s been transpiring within Eskom and with that has come a lot of commentary as well. Among the comments out of analysts has been … analysts whose speciality it is to understand SA’s state-owned companies complaining that Eskom’s financial arrangements are opaque and its true financial situation is unclear. Do you think we need more clarity on that front?

XM: Absolutely. I cannot emphasise that more. It’s important for Eskom to build its build-programme, it’s important for Eskom to be sustainable in terms of cash flow. It’s important for us to see with clarity how Eskom uses its finance because the absence of that has a dire constraint in terms of ourselves. We have some of our sectors that are very much needing Eskom to come clean in terms of its price path. If you don’t have the clarity in terms of price path, we can’t plan, we can’t say what would be happening in the next five years, 10 or 15 years. So price path is very important for us.

BDTV: Your thoughts on the new acting CEO Johnny Dladla? He’s the third CEO this year, we had Matshela Koko, we had Brian Molefe back very briefly, and now Johnny Dladla. Many are saying he has a solid reputation and he has experience. Does he increase your comfort levels?

XM: Yes he does. We think he has good experience within the power sector, we think 20 years is quite a good innings. We are then comfortable with him and want to continue to work with the Eskom leadership in future.