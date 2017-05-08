Battery firms to monitor Aussie plans for blackouts

Melbourne — Battery makers worldwide are watching to see whether Australia’s most wind power-dependent state can keep the lights on by installing grid-scale batteries by December that could help drive the growth of renewable energy across Australia and Asia.

A decade-long political stalemate in Australia over energy and climate policy has led to power and gas shortages and soaring energy prices threatening industry and households. If batteries help solve Australia’s problems by storing surplus electricity generated by wind and solar power, countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines and Chile could follow suit.

"I call South Australia the ‘perfect storm’ opportunity for energy storage," said Ismario Gonzalez, global sales director for AES Energy Storage, an arm of US firm AES, which has installed or is working on battery projects in seven countries, including Australia.

The more dependent the grid is on intermittent sources such as wind and solar, the more flexible the back-up sources need to be. That is the appeal of battery storage. It can be switched on and off easily, responding faster than a gas-peaking plant.

The state of South Australia, where wind and rooftop solar make up 44% of power sources, urgently needs to install big batteries after suffering blackouts over the past year.

The state government plans to spend 150-million Australian dollars ($115m) supporting the installation of 100MWh of battery capacity in 2017.