Rolls-Royce CEO Müller-Ötvös to retire in November

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös is to retire at the end of November after 14 years.
It has been reported that BMW UK's chief, Chris Brownridge, will succeed Muller-Otvos.
Müller-Ötvös joined Rolls-Royce Motor Cars in 2010, making him the company’s longest-serving CEO since Claude Johnson, the man who brought Charles Rolls and Henry Royce together in 1904.
Commenting on the announcement, Torsten said: “Leading Rolls-Royce for almost 14 years has been the greatest privilege and pleasure of my professional life. To have grown the company and its world-class people to the position it is in today, at the pinnacle of the luxury industry, has been a remarkable adventure.”
BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse said:“Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is a jewel in the crown of our organisation. Torsten’s outstanding leadership, unswerving commitment, clear vision and exceptional ability to build a strong, focused team have helped make Rolls-Royce the world-class luxury brand it is today. We wish him the very best for his future endeavours.”
Under the leadership of Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce annual sales have surged from around 1,000 cars in 2009 to over 6,000 in 2022. During his tenure, the marque has produced some of its most historic one-off motor cars, most recently the Droptail, unveiled in August.
When Torsten took up his appointment, Goodwood produced just two models, Phantom and Ghost. Under his leadership, Rolls-Royce Wraith and Dawn were introduced, as was Rolls‑Royce Cullinan, the first SUV in the marque’s history. This year saw the introduction of Spectre, the brand's first electric car, which begins the marque’s transition to a fully electric product portfolio by the end of 2030.
Under his leadership Rolls-Royce also saw the introduction of Black Badge, the edgier, more subversive Rolls-Royce alter-ego.
The marque’s rejuvenation attracted a new generation of clients. In 2010, the average price of a Rolls-Royce was about €250,000 and the average client was aged 56; today, the average price has doubled to about €500,000 and the average age of a Rolls-Royce client is 43.
