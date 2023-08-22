Companies

Woodside LNG strike talks continue

22 August 2023 - 08:46 Praveen Menon and Renju Jose
A plant decorates the booth of Australian petroleum exploration and production company Woodside Energy during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. File photo: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS
A plant decorates the booth of Australian petroleum exploration and production company Woodside Energy during the LNG 2023 energy trade show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. File photo: CHRIS HELGREN/REUTERS

Sydney — Woodside Energy is proceeding with respect in its talks with unions to avert any strike at Australia’s largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility, its CEO said on Tuesday, while a union alliance warned its members were “primed and ready to go”.

The comments come a day ahead of a crucial meeting between the management and the unions to avoid industrial action at the Woodside-operated North West Shelf offshore gas platforms.

The unions have announced plans to strike as early as September 2, threatening to disrupt LNG shipments from top global exporter Australia. Woodside’s North West Shelf, along with Chevron’s Australian LNG operations of Gorgon and Wheatstone, supply about 10% of the global LNG market.

“It takes two to tango,” Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said in an interview. “We are proceeding with goodwill and with respect, and we are very focused on really understanding the key areas of concern. But we also of course, have a duty to our shareholders to be able to run the business.”

O’Neill said the unions’ demands are focused on wages, certainty and working conditions. “I feel like we have kind of constructively addressed a number of their areas of concern.”

But she cautioned an industrial action could take a number of different forms ranging from things that are frustrating and slow business down to potentially a complete stoppage.

About 99% of Woodside workers at North West Shelf’s offshore gas platforms have granted unions permission to call a strike, after Australia’s industrial umpire, the Fair Work Commission, gave permission for “protected industrial action” to go ahead.

The Offshore Alliance, which combines the Maritime Union of Australia and Australian Workers’ Union, said in a Facebook post that the cost for Woodside not sorting out an agreement will be “infinitely greater” than any strikes.

“It’s time that Woodside’s operations workforce got their fair share of the profits which they generate for the Woodside shareholders,” the union alliance said. “The Offshore Alliance members are primed and ready to go.”

A two-month fight last year against Shell at its Prelude floating LNG site off northwest Australia cost Woodside about $1bn in lost exports until it reached a pay deal.

O’Neill would not comment on how much the company could stand to lose if they gave in to the unions demands or if the strike action goes ahead.

In an analyst call after earnings results earlier in the day O’Neill acknowledged that any disruption would make it challenging for the company to deliver supplies. Woodside, Australia’s No 1 independent oil and gas producer, reported a 4.2% jump in first-half profit.

The latest strike threat escalates a long-running dispute between Woodside and workers over pay and conditions at North West Shelf.

Unions in Australia are required by law to give companies seven working days’ notice before any industrial action, which could include a mix of short work stoppages and bans on certain tasks to an all-out strike. But the union can also elect to call off any action before then.

Reuters

Sasol takes R35bn impairment hit at its Secunda operations

Share drops more than 5% after company says it is facing mounting external and internal pressures
Companies
1 week ago

Siemens Energy books €4.5bn charge on faulty wind turbines

Siemens launches strategic review of its wind power business after technical struggles
Companies
2 weeks ago

Help for Saudi budget deficit after Aramco raises dividend

Majority state-owned oil giant increases its dividend by more than half despite falling profit
News
2 weeks ago

BP mulls taking the plunge with UK wind farms

Enegy giant may build two wind farms in the Irish Sea without support from the government
News
2 weeks ago

BP denies overpaying for €6.8bn German offshore wind lease

CEO Bernard Looney anticipates a shortage of green power into the 2030s
News
2 weeks ago
