Companies

NEWS LEADER

Watch: Spur serves up strong performance

Business Day TV spoke to Spur’s CEO Val Nichas

19 August 2022 - 18:45 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Spur Corporation has delivered a strong full-year performance, despite challenging economic conditions.

The owner of Panarottis and RocoMamas posted revenue growth of 32.5% as restaurants benefited from an end to the curfew, and a 30% jump in headline earnings.

Business Day TV spoke to Spur’s CEO Val Nichas for more details.

