×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Thai airline’s April Fool’s tweet lands it in hot water

It’s alleged VietJet’s tweet insulted Thailand’s king in a country where strict laws make defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in jail

04 April 2022 - 12:15 Panu Wongcha-um
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA
Picture: 123RF/JAROMIR CHALABALA

Bangkok — An April Fool’s prank tweeted by staff at budget airline Thai VietJet could lead to criminal charges after an activist lawyer filed a complaint with police alleging it had insulted Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

Police will decide later whether to pursue a criminal case under strict “lese majeste” laws — which make defaming the monarchy punishable by up to 15 years in prison — against staff of the airline, an offshoot of Vietnam’s VietJet Aviation .

Thai Vietjet’s official account tweeted on April 1 that the airline was launching a new international route between the Thai province of Nan and Munich in Germany, which stirred online anger and threats of boycotts among ultra-royalists.

The offending tweet was later removed and the airline apologised the next day in a statement saying senior management had not known about the tweet that advertised a “flight route between a province in Thailand and a city in Europe, which led to many public reactions”.

The tweet did not mention King Vajiralongkorn, 69, who has a home in Germany where he spends time with Royal Noble Consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who was born in Nan province.

The king granted Sineenat the title of royal consort shortly after his 2019 coronation. He had earlier in the year married a member of his personal bodyguard unit, who became Queen Suthida.

Student-led protests in recent years have seen some activists openly criticising the king for time spent outside the country, among other things. At least 183 people have been charged with insulting the monarchy since the protests began in 2020.

Airline CEO Woranate Laprabang responded to the online royalist outrage by saying the staff responsible had been suspended pending an investigation.

“I would like to apologise to the Thai people once again for such incident,” Woranate said.

But lawyer and activist Srisuwan Janya on Monday filed a police complaint of royal insult and computer crimes, saying in a Facebook post that the tweet “showed intent to offend” and an apology was not enough.

Srisuwan is well-known in Thailand as a prolific filer of complaints with police, once telling the Bangkok Post he had counted over 1,000 filings including for consumer fraud, corruption and environmental issues. Reuters could not determine how many of his complaints have led to prosecutions.

Thailand’s lese majeste laws have recently come under criticism by some activists and opposition politicians — a bold move in a country that traditionally upholds the king as semidivine and above criticism.

Reuters

‘Largest theft of planes in commercial civil aviation history’ now likely in Russia

Plane lessors face big writedowns or a long insurance battle as the March 28 deadline looms for terminating plane leases under EU sanctions
World
1 week ago

China to lead probe into Boeing crash

US has a right to participate because the plane was designed and manufactured there
World
1 week ago

No signs of life after Boeing crashes with 132 on board in southern China

Model is predecessor to formerly grounded 737 MAX, but has good safety record
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Absa defends appointing white CEO amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Nestlé looks to dairy supply chain to achieve ...
Companies
3.
Middle East Venture Partners eyes investment in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Trade of the Month: Spar vs Massmart
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Attacq to focus on developing Waterfall City ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Lessors of Russian aircraft lose hope amid looming deadline

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Ryanair aims for €1bn profit after hedging fuel price

News

US travellers shocked by rocketing airfares after pandemic bargains

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.