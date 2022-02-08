National

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sona 2022 and SA’s political climate

Business Day TV speaks to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University’s School of Economics and Finance

08 February 2022 - 20:40
President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: REUTERS /MIKE HUTCHINGS
President Cyril Ramaphosa Picture: REUTERS /MIKE HUTCHINGS

Parliament has set aside R4m for this year’s state of the nation address, which will take place at the Cape Town City Hall after a blaze destroyed some parliamentary buildings in January. The annual address by President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline government’s plans for the year. Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University’s School of Economics and Finance for his assessment of the political climate around the address.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

BIG will take ‘political courage’ to push through, says Michael Sachs

Michael Sachs says a basic income grant may lift the economy and be impossible for Ramaphosa to avoid
National
3 hours ago

Green projects and localisation on Sona growth agenda

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to  announce plans to revitalise the manufacturing sector in Thursday’s state of the nation address
National
16 hours ago

State of the nation address to cost R4m as government says no to virtual event

The millions set aside are expected to go towards revamping the city hall, says National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
National
8 hours ago

Business calls for bold steps to rationalise or shut slacking SOEs

David Masondo told MPs recently that a ‘tough love’ approach the Treasury has adopted towards SOEs might involve the introduction of more ...
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new blow for foreigners

Job reservation for SA citizens on the table for cabinet ahead of state of the nation address
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa may announce job reservation in new ...
National
2.
Bain tells whistle-blower Athol Williams to cool ...
National
3.
ANC infighting a threat to SA security, panel ...
National
4.
DA-led coalition faces ‘imminent’ collapse in ...
National
5.
De Ruyter promises action on poorly performing ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.