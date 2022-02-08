NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Sona 2022 and SA’s political climate
Business Day TV speaks to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University’s School of Economics and Finance
08 February 2022 - 20:40
Parliament has set aside R4m for this year’s state of the nation address, which will take place at the Cape Town City Hall after a blaze destroyed some parliamentary buildings in January. The annual address by President Cyril Ramaphosa will outline government’s plans for the year. Business Day TV spoke to Lumkile Mondi from Wits University’s School of Economics and Finance for his assessment of the political climate around the address.
