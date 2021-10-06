Companies

MPM Capital to invest $850m in firms using novel tech to make cancer medication

Venture capitalists are pouring money into start-ups focused on mRNA, after seeing the success Moderna and Pfizer had producing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines

06 October 2021 - 17:42 Akayla Gardner
Picture: 123RF/POP NUKOONRAT
MPM Capital, a Boston-based life sciences investment firm, has raised $850m for its fund that will invest in companies developing cancer drugs, including those experimenting with methods used in some Covid-19 vaccines.

The new fund will invest in private and public companies that are developing oncology treatments and using cell, gene and RNA therapies, the venture capital fund said in a statement on Wednesday. MPM’s first fund investing in cancer research start-ups raised $471m. 

“The companies that we invest in are all motivated to transform the lives of patients,” said Christiana Bardon, a managing partner at BioImpact Capital, the MPM affiliate that’s managing the fund. 

Venture capitalists are pouring money into start-ups focused on so-called messenger RNA, an innovative method which sends signals to cells to make proteins, after seeing the success Moderna and Pfizer had producing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines. Scientists are hopeful the technology can be used to treat other diseases including cancer, but creating drugs remains theoretical. Because the platform is so new, mRNA vaccines have also been subject to disinformation campaigns.

MPM has previously backed companies such as Orna Therapeutics, which seeks to develop low-cost RNA cancer drugs. 

Bloomberg News. More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Oxford Nanopore soars 47% in London trading debut

DNA-sequencing company valued at £3.4bn in one of the best IPOs of its size on the LSE
Companies
6 days ago

Start-up that aims to ‘rewire the brain’ raises $70m in IPO

Delix Therapeutics researches compounds similar to psychedelic drugs for mental-health treatments
Companies
1 week ago

Sanofi to pull the plug on mRNA Covid-19 vaccine after rivals’ success

French group to focus on a more conventional protein-based approach and flu vaccines
Companies
1 week ago
