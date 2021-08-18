Companies

WATCH: BHP posts best profit in almost 10 years

Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major about BHP's performance

18 August 2021 - 08:10 Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRISTOPHER FURLONG

BHP has had a bumper year. The world’s biggest miner reported its best profit in nearly a decade, helped by soaring iron ore prices due to increased demand for the metal from China.

BHP has also announced that it is going ahead with its Jansen potash project in Canada.

Alishia Seckam spoke to mining analyst Peter Major about BHP’s annual results.

Business Day TV spoke to mining analyst Peter Major about BHP’s performance

BHP puts escape from fossil fuels into action

BHP will sell its oil and gas operations to Woodside Petroleum in exchange for shares that it will distribute to its own investors
Companies
20 hours ago

BHP in talks with Woodside Petroleum to exit oil and gas

Energy firm faces increasing pressure from activists, investors and governments
Companies
1 day ago

CLYDE RUSSELL: Cash-flush iron ore miners target next drivers of profit

What miners are doing with their cash reveals much of where they expect to harvest new profits
Opinion
2 weeks ago
