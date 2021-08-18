News Leader
WATCH: BHP posts best profit in almost 10 years
18 August 2021 - 08:10
BHP has had a bumper year. The world’s biggest miner reported its best profit in nearly a decade, helped by soaring iron ore prices due to increased demand for the metal from China.
BHP has also announced that it is going ahead with its Jansen potash project in Canada.
Alishia Seckam spoke to mining analyst Peter Major about BHP’s annual results.
