Stadio reports 11% rise in student numbers amid interest in distance learning
Student numbers grew 11% to 34,494 in the group's first half, putting it on track for up to 49% profit growth
13 August 2021 - 14:50
Private higher education group Stadio says interest in distance and online learning helped it increase its student base by 11% in the six months to end-June, with costsavings due to a delayed start to the academic year expected to provide a further boost to its profits.
Stadio's preferred profit measure, core headline earnings per share (heps), is expected to rise by between 32% and 49% in the period to end-June, the group said in a trading update, a rise of up to R27.8m...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now