Companies Stadio reports 11% rise in student numbers amid interest in distance learning Student numbers grew 11% to 34,494 in the group's first half, putting it on track for up to 49% profit growth

Private higher education group Stadio says interest in distance and online learning helped it increase its student base by 11% in the six months to end-June, with costsavings due to a delayed start to the academic year expected to provide a further boost to its profits.

Stadio's preferred profit measure, core headline earnings per share (heps), is expected to rise by between 32% and 49% in the period to end-June, the group said in a trading update, a rise of up to R27.8m...