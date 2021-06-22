Stadio and Capitec partner to trial unsecured student loans
Private higher education group says it is trying to make higher education more affordable
22 June 2021 - 20:08
Stadio, the owner of tertiary education brands such as film school Afda and Milpark Business School, is partnering with Capitec Bank to offer unsecured student loans.
The private higher education group, which was spun out of Curro and listed on the JSE in October 2017 and forms part of the PSG stable, says it is trying to make higher education more affordable...
