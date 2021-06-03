Companies Stadio to settle surging bill for CA Connect early The sales price of the accounting business has climbed sevenfold amid better-than-expected student and profit growth BL PREMIUM

Stadio, the private higher education group that was hived off from Curro several years ago, says it has reached an agreement to settle the increase purchase cost of its new accounting business, CA Connect, early.

Better-than-expected student enrolments and an earn-out agreement has seen the cost rise more than sevenfold from its initial price to R258m, with Stadio saying the early settlement will allow management to sharpen its focus on growing its business...