Stadio to settle surging bill for CA Connect early
The sales price of the accounting business has climbed sevenfold amid better-than-expected student and profit growth
03 June 2021 - 11:40
Stadio, the private higher education group that was hived off from Curro several years ago, says it has reached an agreement to settle the increase purchase cost of its new accounting business, CA Connect, early.
Better-than-expected student enrolments and an earn-out agreement has seen the cost rise more than sevenfold from its initial price to R258m, with Stadio saying the early settlement will allow management to sharpen its focus on growing its business...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now