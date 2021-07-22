Companies company comment Shrinking JSE should prove its credentials BL PREMIUM

While stock exchanges in the rest of the world are enjoying listings booms after successful Covid-19 vaccination rollouts, there is not much activity on the JSE in that regard. The question is what the exchange is doing to attract companies and to encourage young people to buy shares instead of other assets.

The country’s largest stock exchange is supposed to be the premium place on which companies can list in SA but ambitious businesses aren’t lining up. The exchange is also shrinking...