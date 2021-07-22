company comment
Shrinking JSE should prove its credentials
22 July 2021 - 19:34
While stock exchanges in the rest of the world are enjoying listings booms after successful Covid-19 vaccination rollouts, there is not much activity on the JSE in that regard. The question is what the exchange is doing to attract companies and to encourage young people to buy shares instead of other assets.
The country’s largest stock exchange is supposed to be the premium place on which companies can list in SA but ambitious businesses aren’t lining up. The exchange is also shrinking...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now