Companies

Covid-19 Business Watch

WATCH: How Ebrahim Patel plans to address executive pay

Michael Avery hosts a panel to discuss the amendments to the Companies Act

26 May 2021 - 14:41 Business Day TV
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Ebrahim Patel. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Alexis de Tocqueville observed that democracy and socialism have nothing in common, but one word, equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.

In his budget vote speech in the National Assembly, trade industry and competition minister Ebrahim Patel said a new bill containing amendments to the Companies Act will be finalised within the next two months to tackle what he termed “the gross injustice of excessive pay”.

The legislation will also require disclosure of what executives earn.

Michael Avery hosted the following for a roundtable on executive pay:

• Dr Mark Bussin, chair of 21st Century Pay Solutions;

• David Holland of Fractal Value Advisors and author of Beyond Earnings;

• Etienne Vlok, Southern African Clothing and Textile Workers Union (Sactwu) national industrial strategy co-ordinator.

Michael Avery hosts a panel to discuss the amendments to the Companies Act

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Ebrahim Patel shoots first then takes aim with localisation policy

It is sadly typical of the government to announce a new policy goal without first doing its homework
Opinion
2 days ago

CAROL PATON: Gwede Mantashe stands exposed as knives are drawn

His duplicity and stubbornness are behind the public response to his mysterious ‘survey’ of 10,000 people
Opinion
2 days ago

CNA confirms CEO Trisk has quit

Management team at the struggling group had differences with Trisk after he approached business rescue teams without their consent
Companies
1 day ago

Gold near four-and-a-half-month high as cryptocurrencies keep sliding

The bullion’s momentum is strong and it is likely to challenge a key psychological level at $1,900, analyst says
Markets
2 days ago

LETTER: Steel duties cost SA jobs

If Ebrahim Patel really wanted competitiveness he would have dropped imported steel duties long ago
Opinion
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Smokers are sticking with tax-free cigarettes, ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Unprecedented international demand for Absa’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
A new scramble is under way for copper deposits ...
Companies / Mining
4.
CNA confirms CEO Trisk has quit
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Johann Rupert’s Reinet recovers from Covid-19 ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.