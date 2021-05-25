Worry not for US bank CEOs — they still got their pay hikes during Covid-19
The average bump was 26% for those who got a raise, data shows
The heads of most large US banks saw their pay increase during the pandemic.
Among banks with more than $1bn in assets, two-thirds of CEOs had an increase in compensation in 2021, according to a study by analysts at broker-dealer Janney Montgomery Scott. The average bump was 26% for those who got a raise, the data showed.
CEOs at the biggest US banks — those lenders with more than $50bn in assets — had the smallest bump in pay, with an increase of 5.8%. Bank of America Corp’s Brian Moynihan, Wells Fargo & Co’s Charlie Scharf and US Bancorp’s Andy Cecere all saw their compensation decline this year.
Banks set aside billions in reserves during the Covid-19 pandemic as unemployment soared, sparking fears that borrowers would begin to default on their loans. But wave after wave of government-stimulus payments largely prevented losses, allowing banks to begin releasing the reserves in recent quarters.
Capital One Financial CEO Richard Fairbank’s pay soared 161% to $20.1m, the biggest jump among the largest US banks, according to Janney. Compensation for JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon rose just 0.2%, but he remains banking’s highest-paid CEO, making almost $32m in 2021.
