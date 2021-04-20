Companies

J&J notes strong sales in first quarter, as it awaits word on Covid-19 vaccine

20 April 2021 - 15:51 Riley Griffin
Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Johnson & Johnson (J&J) posted stronger-than-expected first-quarter sales, as the drugmaker awaits a ruling from US health regulators on whether use of its coronavirus vaccine can resume.

For the full year, J&J said that it expected adjusted earnings per share of $9.42 to $9.57, narrowing guidance of $9.40 to $9.60 given in January, compared with the average Wall Street estimate of $9.50. First-quarter revenue was $22.32bn, outpacing the average analyst estimate of $21.98bn.

The US (and SA) paused use of J&J’s Covid-19 vaccine last week after reports that six women had developed serious but rare blood clots in the brain after receiving the shot. On Friday, a panel of medical experts reviewing data on the adverse events could vote on whether the hold should end. As of April 15, 7.7-million people in the US had received the shot.

J&J CFO Joseph Wolk told Bloomberg in January that the company was likely to project full-year revenue for its Covid-19 vaccine in April. Though J&J reported sales of the vaccine to the tune of $100m in the US in the first quarter, it didn’t forecast sales for 2021 amid the uncertainty. J&J is offering the shot on a not-for-profit basis, at no more than $10 a dose, for the duration of the pandemic.

The company has said it believes in the positive benefit-risk profile of shot. Executives are expected to address the pause on a morning earnings call with investors.

J&J also boosted its dividend on Tuesday by 5%, from $1.01 a share to $1.06 a share. In premarket trading, J&J shares slipped 0.3% to $162.21. Since the start of this year, the stock had climbed 3.4% through Monday.

The company’s pharmaceutical unit continues to account for more than half its sales, and revenue in the division jumped 10% to $12.2bn in the first quarter. One standout was immunotherapy drug Stelara, which saw sales surge 18% to $2.2bn.

Though the pandemic had taken a toll on J&J’s medical device sales as patients put off surgeries and other procedures, the unit showed strong recovery in the first quarter, with sales rising 11% from a year earlier to $6.58bn.

But consumer sales slipped 2.3% year on year to $3.54bn. The healthcare behemoth said the steep decline from the first quarter of 2020 reflects the drastic pandemic pantry-loading that took place early last year as consumers stocked up on items such as Tylenol and Listerine.

Overall, J&J reported first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.59, up from $2.30 a year earlier.

– Bloomberg News. For more articles like this please visit Bloomberg.com

WATCH: Stock pick — Johnson & Johnson

Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx talks to Business Day TV about her stock pick of the day
UK report ‘normalises white supremacy’, say UN rights experts

But the UK stands by its report, saying the conclusions made by the human rights experts misrepresents the review’s findings
Still no clarity on private-sector price for Covid-19 vaccines

The Medical Schemes Act restricts payments to scheme members, which makes direct payments for uninsured people illegal
