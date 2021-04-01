News Leader
WATCH: Could Ascendis face business rescue?
Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
01 April 2021 - 07:22
Debt-ladened Ascendis Health has warned that if shareholders do not approve its recapitalisation programme, the company will face business rescue.
Business Day TV spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi for more detail.
