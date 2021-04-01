Companies

WATCH: Could Ascendis face business rescue?

Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

01 April 2021 - 07:22 Business Day TV
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Debt-ladened Ascendis Health has warned that if shareholders do not approve its recapitalisation programme, the company will face business rescue.

Business Day TV spoke to Ascendis Health CEO Mark Sardi for more detail.

Ascendis warns of business rescue over restructuring

The group is battling with R6.6bn net debt burden, and an expensive debt structure, prompting recapitalization talks with lenders
Companies
17 hours ago

Is this the endgame for Ascendis?

This former high flyer may be forced into a Faustian pact with its debt holders. But minority shareholders are fighting back
Money & Investing
1 week ago

Clock ticks for debt-laden Ascendis to reach agreement with lenders

Health group will probably need to give up parts of its most profitable businesses
Companies
3 weeks ago

Ascendis operating profits jump amid Covid-19 demand

The health-focused group says its portfolio of assets has fared well during the pandemic
Companies
1 month ago

Ascendis hints it may be able to hold onto crown jewel Remedica

Two lenders seem to have come to its rescue, offering the prospect of a recapitalisation without disposals
Companies
2 months ago

