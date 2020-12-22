Competition watchdog grants conditional approval for Google-Fitbit deal

SA’s competition authorities have granted conditional approval for the merger of tech giant Google and Fitbit, the maker of wearable fitness devices.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Competition Commission said it had approved the deal whereby Google will acquire Fitbit for a reported $2.1bn, in a transaction that must run a gamut of approvals from global competition authorities including in the US, Australia, Canada and Japan.

Though the commission found that the deal is likely to result in “a substantial prevention or lessening of competition”, it sanctioned the transaction based on Google’s commitment to implement a range of conditions.

These include granting competing manufacturers of wrist-worn wearable devices access to Google’s Android operating system, “without charge for access and on a non-discriminatory basis, under the same licence terms and conditions that currently apply”.

The commission was concerned that the merger would enable Google to exclude competing suppliers of similar devices from accessing Android — a dominant mobile operating system used by many smartwatch manufacturers that compete with Fitbit.

This makes Android an important input for third-party device manufacturers that compete with Fitbit, the commission said.

The commission was also worried that the acquisition of Fitbit’s user database could provide Google with an advantage in online advertising and search markets and allow it to entrench its dominance. In response to advertising concerns, Google has committed to keeping Fitbit data separate from Google’s existing data and to not use any Fitbit health or activity location data in, or for, Google Ads.

It also agreed to present SA users the choice to grant or deny other Google services, including Google Ads, access to any measured body data in their Google or Fitbit account, according to the commission.

The conditions will be in place for 10 years and “are in line with what is offered in other jurisdictions”, said the commission. They will also be monitored “by an independent trustee who will have the necessary skills, competencies, and technical abilities to monitor these conditions”, it said.

The local decision follows that of EU regulators’ approval of the deal — also based on Google’s commitment to meet extensive conditions.

In a statement issued last week, the EU Commission said the commitments made will determine “how Google can use the data collected for ad purposes, how interoperability between competing wearables and Android will be safeguarded, and how users can continue to share health and fitness data, if they choose to”.

In other jurisdictions, however, Google has not been as successful. According to a report by Reuters, on Tuesday, Australian authorities rejected the undertakings offered by Google.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission voiced concerns over the deal in June, warning Google’s acquisition would give it too much of people’s data, potentially hurting competition in health and online advertising markets, the Reuters report said.

