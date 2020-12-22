Companies

Alaska Airlines to buy 23 Boeing 737 MAX jets

The order, worth about $2.96bn, comes less than three weeks after Ryanair also placed an order for 75 of the jets

22 December 2020 - 16:43 Eric M Johnson
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska. Picture: 123RF/ANDREW F KAZMIERSKI
The Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport in Anchorage, Alaska. Picture: 123RF/ANDREW F KAZMIERSKI

Seattle — Alaska Airlines has agreed to buy 23 Boeing 737 MAX 9 jets, the companies said on Tuesday, confirming an October 8 report that the US planemaker was in talks with Alaska to stimulate demand for the jet’s comeback.

The order, worth about $2.96bn at list prices before expected steep discounts, comes less than three weeks after European budget airline Ryanair also placed a lifeline order for 75 Boeing 737 MAX jets.

Boeing is battling to build momentum for the 737 MAX as its cash-cow jetliner re-enters commercial service following a 20-month safety ban triggered by fatal crashes.

“We like to keep the balance sheet strong so that in times like this we can be contrarian and make moves to fundamentally improve the competitive position of the company,” Alaska Airlines CEO Brad Tilden said.

Tilden declined to discuss the final price tag, or whether France-based Airbus had submitted a rival proposal.

The deal is expected to include significant discounts given the 737 MAX’s recent woes and plunging demand for planes during the coronavirus crisis, industry sources have said.

Even at a fraction of the MAX’s list price of $129m, the deal could help Boeing stem a cash haemorrhage caused by a stockpile of roughly 450 undelivered MAX jets.

The deal also accelerates a shift in Alaska’s fleet back towards Boeing from Airbus. Alaska Airlines operated an all-Boeing fleet until it acquired Virgin America in 2016.

Seattle-based Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest US passenger carrier, flies 166 older Boeing 737s and 71 Airbus A320-family aircraft.

Alaska, which had already ordered 37 MAXs before the grounding, has one of the strongest balance sheets among US airlines. Analysts believe it could become more competitive than its peers after the pandemic.

In late November, Alaska Air Group said it would lease 13 new Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes from Air Lease, and would sell 10 Airbus A320s to Air Lease. 

Reuters

