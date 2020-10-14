Companies US duties hit Hulamin The aluminium maker's shares rise after it reports strong third-quarter sales BL PREMIUM

Aluminium maker Hulamin said on Wednesday it had been hit with duty increases after the preliminary findings by the US department of commerce’s anti-dumping case against common aluminium, with SA's duty set at 8.98%.

On March 9, US producers filed a petition against imports of aluminium common alloy sheet from 18 countries, including SA. The petition claimed material harm to the US aluminium industry and sought tariff relief in the form of anti-dumping and countervailing duties.