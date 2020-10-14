US duties hit Hulamin
The aluminium maker's shares rise after it reports strong third-quarter sales
14 October 2020 - 20:09
Aluminium maker Hulamin said on Wednesday it had been hit with duty increases after the preliminary findings by the US department of commerce’s anti-dumping case against common aluminium, with SA's duty set at 8.98%.
On March 9, US producers filed a petition against imports of aluminium common alloy sheet from 18 countries, including SA. The petition claimed material harm to the US aluminium industry and sought tariff relief in the form of anti-dumping and countervailing duties.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now