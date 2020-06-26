Hulamin suffers R1.3bn writedown amid US protectionism threat

Aluminium group Hulamin has written down its businesses by R1.3bn as it battles an operating environment characterised by increasing protectionist trade measures in the US and a deteriorating SA economy.

The writedowns are about three times the group’s R393m market capitalisation, and the group is now also bracing for the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Group sales volumes decreased by 11% to 219,000 tonnes in its year to end-December, with 2019 characterised by a weakening Chinese economy, and pressure on aluminium prices.

The group’s loss widened to R1.2bn, from R773m previously, and Hulamin has opted not to pay a final dividend, having distributed about R58m in final dividends to shareholders in the prior year.

The group has also suffered disruptions at its operations in SA as a result of Covid-19, which has also affected its exports.

Net debt stood at R272m at the end of December, when the group had debt facilities in excess of R1bn, but had increased to R654m at the end of April.

“The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in late 2019 and early 2020 has had a serious impact on all Hulamin’s markets,” said CEO Richard Jacob. It is likely to reduce sales volumes considerably, counteract cost savings the group achieved in 2019, as well as offset a weaker rand, he said.

The group is also facing the prospect of further US tariffs.

In March, a petition for tariffs by US producers of common sheet alloys against 18 countries, including SA, was filed, and the group expects an investigation by the US International Trade Commission to be completed by December.

The total US common alloy sheet market is about 2-million tonnes per annum of which domestic US producers have historically supplied less than 65% of the market.

Hulamin’s share of this market is less than 2%, with the group selling range of products into the US, including common alloy sheet, it said.

On average, over the past three years, Hulamin’s sales of common alloy sheet into the US amounted to about 12% of the total sales of Hulamin Rolled Products.

“Hulamin strongly contends that it has not dumped its product into the US nor caused material harm to the domestic industry and has appointed legal counsel in the US to support this contention,” the group said.

Hulamin said it is unable to determine what the effect of any duties may be, and tariff rates could vary by country.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za