Companies Domino's stores to be auctioned off

Fifty Domino’s pizza stores, equipment, furniture and three pizza factories will be auctioned in August, five months after the chain's owner announced plans to liquidate the business.

In March, Taste Holdings, which is shifting its focus from fast foods to jewellery, announced its intention to liquidate the subsidiary that holds the licence for Domino’s SA after failing to find a buyer for the pizza chain. Taste has also sold Starbucks’s licence as well as Maxi’s and The Fish & Chip Co after it said in November it was unable to expand its network of chains sufficiently to reach its profit targets.