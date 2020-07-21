Domino’s stores to be auctioned off
21 July 2020 - 20:38
Fifty Domino’s pizza stores, equipment, furniture and three pizza factories will be auctioned in August, five months after the chain's owner announced plans to liquidate the business.
In March, Taste Holdings, which is shifting its focus from fast foods to jewellery, announced its intention to liquidate the subsidiary that holds the licence for Domino’s SA after failing to find a buyer for the pizza chain. Taste has also sold Starbucks’s licence as well as Maxi’s and The Fish & Chip Co after it said in November it was unable to expand its network of chains sufficiently to reach its profit targets.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now