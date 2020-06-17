Owner of Game and Makro gets R4bn loan from US parent
Backing from Walmart gives Massmart a serious advantage, an analyst says, after ban on the sale of alcohol costs it R2.3bn in revenue
17 June 2020 - 20:56
Walmart has given its subsidiary Massmart a R4bn loan as the owner of Game, Builders Warehouse and Makro flagged deeper first-half losses.
Massmart has underperformed operationally and in the stock market since Walmart coughed up R16.5bn for a controlling stake almost a decade ago. The retailer has since brought in CEO Mitchell Slape, who has mapped out a punishing revival strategy that includes layoffs and store closures.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now