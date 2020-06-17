Companies Owner of Game and Makro gets R4bn loan from US parent Backing from Walmart gives Massmart a serious advantage, an analyst says, after ban on the sale of alcohol costs it R2.3bn in revenue BL PREMIUM

Walmart has given its subsidiary Massmart a R4bn loan as the owner of Game, Builders Warehouse and Makro flagged deeper first-half losses.

Massmart has underperformed operationally and in the stock market since Walmart coughed up R16.5bn for a controlling stake almost a decade ago. The retailer has since brought in CEO Mitchell Slape, who has mapped out a punishing revival strategy that includes layoffs and store closures.