WATCH: How the food industry is affected by the lockdown

Since the first case of Covid-19 in the country was confirmed in early March, restaurants and food businesses around the country have been among the worst affected. As the virus continues to spread, Business Day TV’s Michael Avery speaks to food industry veterans about what they’re seeing in their communities and how their businesses are being affected.

Vijay Govindsamy, commercial director of the High End Company at AB InBev; Mike Schenk, owner of Doodles restaurant; Jimmy Tembo, brand manager of Soft Coffee, a holding company to Capello franchise and Hard Rock Café (in Pretoria, Johannesburg, Sun City and Cape Town); and Elsu Gericke, head of professional body and skills development at SA Chefs Association, tell Business Day TV what the industry is going through.