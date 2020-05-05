Companies

Aer Lingus ‘reviews’ social distancing after packed flight

05 May 2020 - 10:48 Sarah Young and Ian Graham
The Aer Lingus EI-DER Airbus A320 makes its final approach for landing at Toulouse-Blagnac airport, France, March 20, 2019. Picture: REUTERS / REGIS DUVIGNAU
London — Irish airline Aer Lingus says it is reviewing its social-distancing procedures after a flight on Monday was packed with passengers.

European flights have all but come to a standstill during the coronavirus pandemic with only a few services operating for essential travel such as people going to work or being repatriated, or for cargo.

While there is no visibility on when travel restrictions will ease, airlines are considering how to safely restart services and give passengers confidence to fly.

Aer Lingus, owned by IAG, said it would consider how it operates after its Belfast to London Heathrow flight on Monday had “unexpectedly high loads” and that due to the level of the demand for the route, it could need to make changes.

“Aer Lingus is reviewing its processes and procedures applicable to the operation of this service,” an Aer Lingus spokesperson said, adding that safety was its priority.

Some airlines have discussed leaving middle seats empty on flights to enable social distancing, while other airlines such as Germany’s Lufthansa and Hungary’s low-cost airline Wizz Air have made it compulsory for passengers to wear face masks on flights.

Reuters

Crush and clamour for normality as public spaces reopen

Boaters itching to get back on the water clog up marinas, while many beach-goers ignore face-mask regulations
20 hours ago

Passenger numbers for Europe’s low-cost airlines down by almost 100%

Ryanair and Wizz Air post 99.6% and 97.6% drops respectively for April
2 hours ago

Lufthansa hopeful of securing bailout from German government

Hard bargaining under way as Berlin reportedly wants a more than 25% stake in exchange for financial aid
1 day ago

