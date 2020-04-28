Iconic US motorcycle firm suspends share buybacks to boost cash reserves

Bengaluru — Harley-Davidson cut its quarterly dividend to just US2c and suspended share buybacks on Tuesday to boost its cash reserves as global lockdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic hit motorcycle sales in the first quarter.

The company, which has $1.47bn in cash, said it was in talks with big US banks to get an additional $1.3bn in loans to ride out the crisis.

The cash preservation plan lifted Harley shares 9% in premarket trading on Tuesday. They have lost nearly half of their value so far this year.

Earlier in April, the motorcycle maker pulled its 2020 profit forecast and decided to temporarily lay off most of its global production employees as well as cut salaries of its leadership team in a bid to lower costs.

On Tuesday, Harley said it would cut costs to match the lower demand and focus more on sales efforts in the US, its biggest market.

The company has been struggling with falling US sales as its fan base of baby boomers ages. To counter that, it has been trying to woo the next generation of younger riders with electric and more nimbler bikes.

But that has done little to boost sales. To make matters worse, the pandemic has further hit demand as Americans are forced to stay at home to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Retail sales fell 15.5% in the US in the quarter and 20.7% internationally. “Global retail motorcycle sales in the first quarter were significantly impacted by Covid-19,” the company said in a statement.

Total motorcycle shipments to dealers fell 10% to 52,973 units in the first quarter ended March 29, while retail sales at its dealers declined nearly 18% to 40,439 units.

Harley said it would expand its line-up of profitable “iconic” motorcycles while also aiming to boost sales of some of its new products such as adventure touring, sport bike Streetfighter and electric motorcycles.

“These efforts will pave the way for ... improved profitability and long-term growth,” said acting CEO Jochen Zeitz, who took up the post in February.

Zeitz, who was a board member at Harley and best known for turning around the Puma brand’s near-bankrupt business, replaced CEO Matt Levatich.

Harley’s net income in the quarter fell to $69.7m, or US45c per share, from $127.9m, or US80c per share, a year earlier.

Revenue from motorcycles and related products fell 8% to $1.1bn. On an adjusted basis, the company earned US51c a share, beating analysts’ average estimate of US41c, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

