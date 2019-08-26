Amazon also reports Tesla solar panels catching fire on roof

San Francisco/Seattle— Walmart is not the only corporation whose Tesla solar panels have caught fire.

On Friday, Amazon said a June 2018 blaze on the roof of one of its warehouses in Redlands, California, involved a solar panel system that Tesla’s SolarCity division had installed. The Seattle-based retail giant said by e-mail that it had since taken steps to protect its facilities and had no plans to install more Tesla systems.

News of the Amazon fire comes just three days after Walmart dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Tesla, accusing it of shoddy panel installations that led to fires at several stores. The claims threaten to further erode Tesla’s solar business at a time when the company is fighting to gain back market share.

Walmart and Tesla issued a joint statement late last Thursday, saying they were in discussions to resolve their issues. “Both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely,” they said.

In the complaint filed the Tuesday before, Walmart said it had leased or licensed roof space at more than 240 stores to Tesla’s energy unit. Two of the Walmart fires occurred in May 2018. Amazon said it has a very small number of solar systems installed by Tesla.

More widely known for its electric cars, Tesla bought panel installer SolarCity three years ago in a $2bn deal that proved highly controversial. SolarCity’s CEO at the time is the cousin of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Musk was the chair of SolarCity’s board.

Also this week, Business Insider reported that Tesla launched an effort to replace a faulty part used in some of its solar panel systems in 2018. It was unclear whether issues with the component known as a “connector” affected Walmart or Amazon installations.

Tesla said in response to the Business Insider story that some connectors manufactured by Amphenol “experienced failures and disconnections at a higher rate than our standards allow”. Over the past year, the company said, less than 1% of sites with these connectors exhibited abnormal behaviour.

Amphenol did not respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg