Companies

Amazon also reports Tesla solar panels catching fire on roof

Walmart filed a lawsuit against Tesla last week, accusing it of shoddy panel installations that led to fires at several stores

26 August 2019 - 17:53 Dana Hull and Matt Day
Picture: Reuters
Picture: Reuters

San Francisco/Seattle— Walmart is not the only corporation whose Tesla solar panels have caught fire.

On Friday, Amazon said a June 2018 blaze on the roof of one of its warehouses in Redlands, California, involved a solar panel system that Tesla’s SolarCity division had installed. The Seattle-based retail giant said by e-mail that it had since taken steps to protect its facilities and had no plans to install more Tesla systems.

News of the Amazon fire comes just three days after Walmart dropped a bombshell lawsuit against Tesla, accusing it of shoddy panel installations that led to fires at several stores. The claims threaten to further erode Tesla’s solar business at a time when the company is fighting to gain back market share.

Walmart and Tesla issued a joint statement late last Thursday, saying they were in discussions to resolve their issues. “Both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely,” they said.

In the complaint filed the Tuesday before, Walmart said it had leased or licensed roof space at more than 240 stores to Tesla’s energy unit. Two of the Walmart fires occurred in May 2018. Amazon said it has a very small number of solar systems installed by Tesla.

More widely known for its electric cars, Tesla bought panel installer SolarCity three years ago in a $2bn deal that proved highly controversial. SolarCity’s CEO at the time is the cousin of Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and Musk was the chair of SolarCity’s board.

Also this week, Business Insider reported that Tesla launched an effort to replace a faulty part used in some of its solar panel systems in 2018. It was unclear whether issues with the component known as a “connector” affected Walmart or Amazon installations.

Tesla said in response to the Business Insider story that some connectors manufactured by Amphenol “experienced failures and disconnections at a higher rate than our standards allow”. Over the past year, the company said, less than 1% of sites with these connectors exhibited abnormal behaviour.

Amphenol did not respond to a request for comment.

Bloomberg 

Cargojet soars as Amazon buys a stake in the Canadian carrier

Amazon says the deal with the cargo carrier will allow it to provide even faster service to Amazon customers in Canada
Companies
3 days ago

Naspers says competition hurdles hurt investment

Koos Bekker slams policies Competition Commission uses to 'retard investment'
Business
1 day ago

Buggy Echo Auto shows Amazon aims to pitch Alexa against Google and Apple

While colonising the car probably will not generate much in the way of revenue at first, just being there would help behemoth position itself for an ...
Companies
1 week ago

Amazon now in angry Chinese social media users’ line of fire

The affronted citizens discovered T-shirts on Amazon's website sporting slogans that support anti-government protesters in Hong Kong
Companies
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.