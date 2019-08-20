Companies COMPANY COMMENT Increasing cost layers make life difficult for miners The carbon tax can be seen as just another source of revenue for a government that has squandered billions in corruption, theft and incompetence BL PREMIUM

The desire by mining companies to reduce their exposure to Eskom could not be made more clear than in the growing list of those flagging to investors that have solar projects in the wings.

Harmony is the latest to speak of adding solar and renewable energy to its source of electricity, but again it’s the same refrain that the application to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has been submitted and there’s been no response.