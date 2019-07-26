News Leader
WATCH: How AB InBev beat expectations
Nico von Stackelberg from Liberum talks to Business Day TV about Anheuser-Busch InBev’s second-quarter results
26 July 2019 - 09:35
The world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) has beat second-quarter earnings expectations, delivering an almost 10% rise in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda).
This was boosted by beer sales, which grew at their fastest pace in more than five years, thanks to increases in Latin America, Europe and Africa.
Nico von Stackelberg from Liberum joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s results.
Or listen to the full audio: