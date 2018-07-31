Shares in Naspers’s Tencent have lost a staggering 25% since January

Hong Kong — If you thought the slump in US technology stocks was bad, take a look at Tencent, the Chinese internet giant 31% owned by JSE-listed Naspers.

Tencent has tumbled 25% from its January peak, erasing about $140bn of market value. That is the biggest wipeout of shareholder wealth worldwide, as measured from the date of each stock’s 52-week high. Facebook, the F in the FANG block of mega-cap US tech stocks, is the second-biggest loser, with a $136bn slump over the past three trading sessions.