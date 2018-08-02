Apple hits $1-trillion market valuation, 38 years after listing

San Francisco — Apple has become the first $1-trillion publicly listed US company.

This crowns a decade-long rise fuelled by its ubiquitous iPhone, which transformed it from a niche player in personal computers to a global powerhouse spanning entertainment and communications.

The tech company’s stock jumped 2.8% on Thursday, bringing its gain to about 9% since Tuesday, when it reported June quarter results above expectation and said it bought back $20bn of its own shares.